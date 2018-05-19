Can't connect right now! retry
Suits cast has ‘last supper’ with Meghan Markle before royal wedding

Patrick J. Adams plays Meghan Markle’s love interest in legal drama Suits 

The cast of TV drama Suits descended upon London over the weekend to prepare for their co-star Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

Patrick J. Adams, who plays Markle’s love interest on-screen, shared a photo on Instagram of castmates Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer all enjoying a meal at a restaurant just hours before the royal wedding.

“The last supper #royalwedding,” Adams, 36, wrote in the caption.

The last supper #royalwedding

A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on

The actor, who married Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario in December 2016, also tweeted some sweet words for Meghan, also 36, late Friday.

“Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding.”

Also in London for the royal wedding are Suits stars Gabriel Macht and his wife Jacinda Barrett.

Yesterday #london #hydepark Today #guess

A post shared by Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht) on

Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman went on Today earlier in the day to talk about the wedding.

"We were with each other longer than we went to college or high school with our friends, so we became family in a way," Rafferty said. "We're still family, so this is a wonderful family affair." 

The cast will reportedly attend the wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle later today and the luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. 

