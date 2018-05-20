In pictures: Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars at the royal wedding
Sunday May 20, 2018
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars came out in full force to witness the royal nuptials at Windsor on Saturday.
Markle, whose character Rachel in the legal TV drama married her colleague Mike Ross in the season finale last month, tied the knot with Prince Harry in real life in a star-studded ceremony at the 15th-century St George’s Chapel. The couple first met on a blind date in 2016 and fell in love during a trip to Botswana.
Among her co-stars who made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the royal wedding were Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) and his wife Jacinda Barrett, who also starred in some Suits episodes; Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) with his wife Troian Bellisario; Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson); Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt).
Gabriel Macht looked as sharp as ever in a crisp black suit and matching specs, with his wife Jacinda in an elegant maroon dress.
The couple were all smiles for the camera.
Patrick J. Adams posted photos from the grand occasion on his Instagram.
"Freeloaders #royalwedding," he captioned another photo.
Sarah Rafferty looked as impressive as ever.
She attended the wedding with her husband Santtu Seppala.
Gina Torres wore a red lacey dress to the wedding.
Rick Hoffman waved to the crowd as he arrived at the wedding.
Abigail Spencer, who plays Dana Scott aka Scotty in Suits, arrived at the wedding with Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra.