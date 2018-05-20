In pictures: Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars at the royal wedding

The couple, who met on a blind date in 2016 and fell in love in a tent under the stars in Botswana, tied the knot at the 15th-century St George’s Chapel, in a castle that has been home to 39 English monarchs since 1066

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars came out in full force to witness the royal nuptials at Windsor on Saturday.

Markle, whose character Rachel in the legal TV drama married her colleague Mike Ross in the season finale last month, tied the knot with Prince Harry in real life in a star-studded ceremony at the 15th-century St George’s Chapel. The couple first met on a blind date in 2016 and fell in love during a trip to Botswana.

Among her co-stars who made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the royal wedding were Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) and his wife Jacinda Barrett, who also starred in some Suits episodes; Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) with his wife Troian Bellisario; Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson); Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt).

Gabriel Macht looked as sharp as ever in a crisp black suit and matching specs, with his wife Jacinda in an elegant maroon dress.

US actor Gabriel Macht (R) and his wife Jacinda Barrett (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP / POOL / Alastair Grant

The couple were all smiles for the camera.

Meghan Markle´s friend, US actor Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda Barrett arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP / POOL / Ian WEST

Patrick J. Adams posted photos from the grand occasion on his Instagram.

"Freeloaders #royalwedding," he captioned another photo.



Sarah Rafferty looked as impressive as ever.



Meghan Markle´s friend, US actress Sarah Rafferty arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP / POOL / Ian WEST

She attended the wedding with her husband Santtu Seppala.

Meghan Markle´s friend, US actress Sarah Rafferty (R) and husband Santtu Seppala leave after attending the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP / POOL / Ian WEST

Gina Torres wore a red lacey dress to the wedding.



US actress Gina Torres arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP / POOL / Ian West

Rick Hoffman waved to the crowd as he arrived at the wedding.



US actor Rick Hoffman (C) waves as he arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP / POOL / Alastair Grant

Abigail Spencer, who plays Dana Scott aka Scotty in Suits, arrived at the wedding with Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra.



Meghan Markle´s friend, US actress Abigail Spencer and Meghan Markle´s friend, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP / POOL / CHRIS JACKSON



