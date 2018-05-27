Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 27 2018
By
Web Desk

Another scandal: 22-year-old beautician alleges affair with boxer Amir Khan

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 27, 2018

Sophia Hammani (L), a 22-year old beautician, claims Amir Khan (R) cheated on his wife just days after his second daughter was born 

British boxer of Pakistani origin, Amir Khan, just cannot seem to stay away from the headlines for longer than a few days.

Barely a month after he became the father of his second child, a woman has come forward alleging she had an affair with the boxer as she assumed he had divorced his wife, Faryal Makhdoom.

Sophia Hammani, a 22-year old beautician, admitted Amir Khan cheated on his wife after they met at a London club, just 17 days after his Faryal gave birth to the couple’s second daughter.

According to the Sun, she said she found out he was still married to ex-model Faryal, 26, after she had returned to her flat following the affair.

“…He makes me sick. I cannot believe this man,” she said.

Faryal, who married Amir in 2013, had a daughter on April 24, a sister for their three-year-old girl. The boxer is believed to have cheated with Sophia on May 11.

The beautician said she only realised the truth when she saw a picture of the couple on Instagram, before they flew off to Pakistan to celebrate Ramazan.

“That must be every wife’s nightmare. That poor woman. She [Faryal] needs to bin him off once and for all. Surely this is unforgivable?”

'Pakistan here we come', Amir Khan captioned his photo on Instagram on May 11

The couple had a public spat in August last year, with Amir announcing their separation on Twitter while falsely accusing his wife of cheating on him with heavyweight star Anthony Joshua.

The feud was short-lived, though, and they reunited in time for Amir’s ‘I’m A Celeb’ stint.

This is not the first time Amir has drawn media attention for his flings. Shortly after the public spat with his wife, the boxer was said to be spending time with a 23-year old model. He has been accused of several other such affairs in the past.

More From Entertainment:

It's 'Love, Actually' as bachelor Hugh Grant marries at 57

It's 'Love, Actually' as bachelor Hugh Grant marries at 57

 Updated 4 minutes ago
Live-action 'Kim Possible' movie cast revealed

Live-action 'Kim Possible' movie cast revealed

 Updated an hour ago
Film mogul Weinstein appears handcuffed in court to face rape charges

Film mogul Weinstein appears handcuffed in court to face rape charges

 Updated 15 hours ago
Will Smith, Nicky Jam release official World Cup anthem 'Live it Up!'

Will Smith, Nicky Jam release official World Cup anthem 'Live it Up!'

 Updated 23 hours ago
Danny Boyle to direct new Bond film

Danny Boyle to direct new Bond film

Updated yesterday
Don't equate 'horrific' assault with 'misplaced compliments or humor': Morgan Freeman

Don't equate 'horrific' assault with 'misplaced compliments or humor': Morgan Freeman

 Updated yesterday
Malik Riaz announces to bear medical expenses of ailing 'Fifty Fifty' comedian

Malik Riaz announces to bear medical expenses of ailing 'Fifty Fifty' comedian

 Updated 12 hours ago
Weinstein charged with rape, sex crimes by New York police

Weinstein charged with rape, sex crimes by New York police

 Updated 2 days ago
Twitter schools Kareena after remarks on feminism

Twitter schools Kareena after remarks on feminism

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM