In pictures: Bill Gold's iconic movie posters

Throughout his career, Bill Gold designed more than 2,000 movie posters for some of Hollywood's best works. Photo: Dennis Novak

Legendary movie poster designer Bill Gold, who worked on more than 2,000 posters during his lifetime, passed away earlier this week.



Some of his most well-known works include"Casablanca," "My Fair Lady," "Dirty Harry," "The Exorcist" and "Goodfellas".

Gold's artistry throughout a seven-decade career helped shape the Hollywood industry. The first poster he designed, after joining the Warner Bros art department, was for “Yankee Doodle Dandy” in 1942, starring James Cagney followed by Casablanca" starring Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid.

Mystic River (2003)





Casablanca (1942)





Woodstock (1970)





The Exorcist (1973)





Dog Day Afternoon (1975)





Dirty Harry (1971)





A Clockwork Orange (1971)





Unforgiven (1992)





Deliverance (1972)





Alien (1979)



