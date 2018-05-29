Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
Web Desk

In pictures: Bill Gold's iconic movie posters

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 29, 2018

Throughout his career, Bill Gold designed more than 2,000 movie posters for some of Hollywood's best works. Photo: Dennis Novak

Legendary movie poster designer Bill Gold, who worked on more than 2,000 posters during his lifetime, passed away earlier this week.

Some of his most well-known works include"Casablanca," "My Fair Lady," "Dirty Harry," "The Exorcist" and "Goodfellas".

Gold's artistry throughout a seven-decade career helped shape the  Hollywood industry. The first poster he designed, after joining the Warner Bros art department, was for “Yankee Doodle Dandy” in 1942, starring James Cagney followed by Casablanca" starring Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid.

Mystic River (2003)


Casablanca (1942)


Woodstock (1970)


The Exorcist (1973) 


Dog Day Afternoon (1975)


Dirty Harry (1971) 


A Clockwork Orange (1971) 


Unforgiven (1992)


 Deliverance (1972)


 Alien (1979)


More From Entertainment:

Rishi Kapoor did not recognise Ranbir in 'Sanju' trailer

Rishi Kapoor did not recognise Ranbir in 'Sanju' trailer

 Updated an hour ago
Mac Cosmetics mocked for Sehri makeup tutorial video

Mac Cosmetics mocked for Sehri makeup tutorial video

 Updated 22 hours ago
Meera is Attiqur Rehman's wife, court rules after nine years

Meera is Attiqur Rehman's wife, court rules after nine years

 Updated 24 hours ago
Amir Khan slams report of affair with beautician as 'total nonsense'

Amir Khan slams report of affair with beautician as 'total nonsense'

 Updated yesterday
Arjun Rampal, wife announce separation after 20 years of marriage

Arjun Rampal, wife announce separation after 20 years of marriage

 Updated yesterday
Golden age for Kylie as Australia's pop princess turns 50

Golden age for Kylie as Australia's pop princess turns 50

 Updated 2 days ago
America revisits 'Pizza Bomber' mystery with new Netflix series

America revisits 'Pizza Bomber' mystery with new Netflix series

 Updated 2 days ago
It's 'Love, Actually' as bachelor Hugh Grant marries at 57

It's 'Love, Actually' as bachelor Hugh Grant marries at 57

 Updated 2 days ago
Live-action 'Kim Possible' movie cast revealed

Live-action 'Kim Possible' movie cast revealed

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM