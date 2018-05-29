In pictures: Bill Gold's iconic movie posters

Tuesday May 29, 2018
Legendary movie poster designer Bill Gold, who worked on more than 2,000 posters during his lifetime, passed away earlier this week.
Some of his most well-known works include"Casablanca," "My Fair Lady," "Dirty Harry," "The Exorcist" and "Goodfellas".
Gold's artistry throughout a seven-decade career helped shape the Hollywood industry. The first poster he designed, after joining the Warner Bros art department, was for “Yankee Doodle Dandy” in 1942, starring James Cagney followed by Casablanca" starring Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid.