Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 30 2018
By
Malika Khan

Veere Di Wedding banned in Pakistan owing to 'vulgar content'

By
Malika Khan

Wednesday May 30, 2018

Veere Di Wedding poster. Photo: File

Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding has been banned in Pakistan due to its “vulgar content”.

Distribution Club Marketing Manager Sabina Islam told Geo News that the chick-flick has been banned in the country owing to its ‘bold’ content.

“The film had been cleared by Sindh Censor Board after a few cuts but the Islamabad Censor Board banned it,” Islam added.

Sources in the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) further said, “This is not a family film and that is why we cannot clear it.”

The film with Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor was scheduled to release in Pakistan on June 1. 

Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi and also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Faryal breaks silence on past differences with boxer Amir Khan

Faryal breaks silence on past differences with boxer Amir Khan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Meera's husband says wants to get actress sentenced for polyandry

Meera's husband says wants to get actress sentenced for polyandry

 Updated 5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in 'Sanju' is unbelievable

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in 'Sanju' is unbelievable

 Updated 7 hours ago
May the flop be with you: inquest begins after 'Solo' washout

May the flop be with you: inquest begins after 'Solo' washout

 Updated 9 hours ago
Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie reunite for Disney's 'Maleficent 2'

Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie reunite for Disney's 'Maleficent 2'

 Updated 12 hours ago
Hit sitcom ´Roseanne´ axed over racist tweet row

Hit sitcom ´Roseanne´ axed over racist tweet row

 Updated 21 hours ago
Roseanne Barr apologises for 'joke' decried as racist, quits Twitter

Roseanne Barr apologises for 'joke' decried as racist, quits Twitter

 Updated 23 hours ago
Rishi Kapoor did not recognise Ranbir in 'Sanju' trailer

Rishi Kapoor did not recognise Ranbir in 'Sanju' trailer

 Updated yesterday
In pictures: Bill Gold's iconic movie posters

In pictures: Bill Gold's iconic movie posters

Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM