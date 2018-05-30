Veere Di Wedding banned in Pakistan owing to 'vulgar content'

Veere Di Wedding poster. Photo: File

Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding has been banned in Pakistan due to its “vulgar content”.

Distribution Club Marketing Manager Sabina Islam told Geo News that the chick-flick has been banned in the country owing to its ‘bold’ content.

“The film had been cleared by Sindh Censor Board after a few cuts but the Islamabad Censor Board banned it,” Islam added.

Sources in the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) further said, “This is not a family film and that is why we cannot clear it.”

The film with Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor was scheduled to release in Pakistan on June 1.

Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi and also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.