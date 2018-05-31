Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 31 2018
Web Desk

Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating?

Web Desk

Thursday May 31, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2017. Photo: AFP

Social media is in a tizzy as reports are making the rounds claiming that Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is dating singer Nick Jonas.

A source told US Weekly, “They are dating and it’s brand-new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

Chopra, 35, and Jonas, 25, reportedly spent Memorial Day weekend together and watched the Beauty and the Beast live concert at Hollywood Bowl on Friday and the Los Angeles Dodgers game the next day.

“Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy,” another source told US Weekly. “They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”

However, representatives for Chopra and Jonas have not yet commented on the reports.

In May 2017, the two attended the Met Gala together wearing Ralph Lauren outfits. However, both of them had denied rumours of dating at the time. 

Here's how Twitter reacted: 


