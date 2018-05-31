Can't connect right now! retry
Anushka Sharma's role in 'Sanju' revealed

Thursday May 31, 2018

Anushka Sharma in Sanju. Photo: PR

The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju was released a day earlier and introduced the cast briefly.

While it has been known that Ranbir Kapoor is essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic, mystery shrouded the role of the other characters in the film.

The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal.

While the trailer gave us some insight into the roles played by some of the stars, there was a lot of confusion regarding Anushka’s role.

It was earlier rumoured that Anushka will be playing a journalist, however, at the trailer launch of Sanju, director Rajkumar Hirani explained that she stars as a biographer.

“To showcase a biopic like this, you have to compress few parts into one. Similarly, Anushka Sharma's character is derived from myself and Abhijat. She is playing a biographer from London, and she comes to India. Sanjay wants her to write a book on him whereas she doesn't want to. We were also skeptical at first whether we should do this character or not. So basically she is us, but not as a filmmaker... as a biographer," Hirani said according to IANS.

During her brief appearance in the trailer, Anushka is seen asking Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor) about how many affairs he's had.

You can watch the trailer here: 

Sanju is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt and is set to hit the screens on June 29.

