Friday Jun 08 2018
YRF to release Ali Zafar-starrer ‘Teefa in Trouble’ worldwide

Friday Jun 08, 2018

YRF will officially distribute the film in international markets. Photo: Publicity

KARACHI: Ali Zafar's Lightingale Productions has teamed up with Yash Raj Productions for an exclusive international theatrical distribution of his upcoming film, 'Teefa In Trouble'.

Zafar announced the development on Twitter.

Speaking about the collabration Zafar in an interview said, “Today I feel deeply humbled to have a huge dream fulfilled. To take our cinema global in the best possible manner and to do it with a company that is not just a company but an idea that love transcends all.”

“My relationship with YRF goes back to 2010 when I signed up for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, followed by Kill Dill. I have some of my best memories and experiences on those films,” he added.

Photo: Publicity

“But what is dreamlike is that the company he formed with so much love is now going to be spreading the same passion that we have tried to create in our first film to the entire world, making sure the film is seen globally. YRF will officially distribute the film in international markets. I can’t wait for the world to watch Teefa In Trouble!”

YRF Vice President Avtar Panesar in a statement said: “We at YRF share a strong and seasoned relationship with Ali Zafar having produced two movies and a music album with him; we’d like to think of YRF to be his home in India. It was a natural progression, taking that relationship to the next level with Ali as Producer with Teefa In Trouble. We have never distributed any film from Pakistani or from any other part of the world earlier. We’re looking forward to making this the first of many.”

Teefa In Trouble directed by Ahsan Rahim is set to release on July 20 across Pakistan and internationally.

