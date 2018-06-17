Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jun 17 2018
Mom-to-be Sania glows in Eid pictures with husband Shoaib

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

Photo: courtesy Shoaib Malik/Instagram

As the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and wife Sania Mirza, who are expecting the birth of their first child, posed for a pretty photo in full festive gear.

The duo makes for the perfect couple in the photo shared by Shoaib Malik on social media wishing everyone a very happy Eid. However, one cannot miss Sania's pregnancy glow in the pictures.

The Indian tennis player looks stunning in a sea green Apeksha outfit, which has been embellished with thread work on pure georgette. Her subtle makeup accentuates her elegance.

Sania also posted a photo on her Instagram with her family wishing everyone Eid Mubarak. 

She later shared a selfie along with a full-length picture of her dress on her Instagram story. 

Photo: Sania Mirza/Instagram 
Photo: Sania Mirza/Instagram 

The couple had announced their pregnancy in the cutest social media post ever.

The couple posted a picture on Twitter of a family wardrobe design with three sections — one with a shirt which read Mirza, the second had a children’s romper hanging which read Mirza-Malik, and the third with a shirt reading Malik.

According to a press release by the couple's media manager, the two are 'really excited to enter the new phase of their lives.'

"We have been thinking about it for a while and look forward to our journey as parents InshaAllah .. when we found out we were ecstatic, needless to say, our families are overwhelmed and super happy and we wanted to share this amazing news with all our fans and well-wishers,” said Shoaib.


