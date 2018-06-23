Can't connect right now! retry
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra in India to 'meet her mother'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Instagram

Singer Nick Jonas is currently in India to meet Priyanka Chopra's mother, according to reports.

“They’re very happy,” a source close to the couple told People magazine. “It’s getting serious.” 

The couple reached Mumbai on Thursday and were seen having dinner with Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Chopra, on Friday evening.

After the dinner, Jonas, 25, shared a video of Priyanka, 35, on his Instagram story with the caption ‘her’ accompanied with a heart eyes emoji.

Priyanka recently accompanied Nick to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey. 

Reports that Nick and Priyanka are seeing each other surfaced after they spent Memorial Day Weekend together.

