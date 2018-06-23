Wanted to be known as more than just a pretty face: Momina Mustehsan

Momina Mustehsan. Photo: Instagram

Momina Mustehsan, who recently released her latest track in collaboration with Indian singer Arjun Kanungo, has revealed that she wanted to be known for “something more than just" her face.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Afreen Afreen singer revealed, “I realised that everyone was only complimenting me for the way I looked. More than my voice, people focused on how pretty I am."

“Everywhere I went people were like ‘arey, dekho kitni pyari ladki hai’. But I wanted to be known for something more than just my face. So, I decided that I won’t release any music till I change that image and be known for something more,” she added.

Momina continued, “I started working for causes such as education and mental health, and also spoke about the role of women in Pakistan.”

It was getting into the Forbes list of 30 under 30 category this year, which convinced Momina that she can go back to music.

“I want to be more than just a musician or an artist and I felt that I achieved that, with Forbes. I was ready to start a new chapter in my life,” she said.

“I got a call for Aaya Na Tu the same day that Forbes featured me in their list of 30 under 30. That day, I knew I had established myself as more than just a singer. So, we went ahead with the song.”

About her future plans, the singer said, “I’ll be releasing more music this year. I feel as a singer and musician, it’s my responsibility to talk about social issues, and you will hear about them in my music as well.”