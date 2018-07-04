Trump mocked by author J K Rowling over misspelled tweet

The Harry Potter author was left in a fit of laughter after the US President tweeted about his writing ability. Photo: File

Author J K Rowling mocked US President Donald Trump after he claimed he had excellent writing skills.

On Tuesday Trump defended his tweeting style on Twitter admitting that he took pride in his writing ability.

However, in the same sentence which called out “Fake News” for searching for typos, the former television personality made a typo.

“After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!” Trump tweeted.

Instead of “pore over,” which means to study carefully, Trump wrote “pour over.”



His tweet drew the attention of the award-winning Harry Potter author Rowling, who expressed her amusement in a series of tweets, bursting into laughter.

Soon after the initial tweet was sent, it was deleted and replaced with a new one in which “pour” was replaced with “pore.” The author still found the incident hilarious.

The author wasn't the only one who found the president's typo amusing.



Merriam-Webster's Twitter account also mocked the president, pointing out the grammatical difference between the words.

However, this was not the first time the Harry Potter author had mocked Trump.

In May, Rowling shared side-by-side photos of those in attendance at the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding and Trump’s inauguration crowd.

“Love > Hate,” Rowling had tweeted alongside the photos.