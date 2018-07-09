Maisie Williams says goodbye to 'Game of Thrones'

Maisie Williams. Photo: HBO

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams bid adieu to HBO’s hit TV series and the character she plays, Arya Stark, in a poignant post as she finished filming.

Although the eighth and final season of the show is to hit screens in 2019, most of the characters have wrapped up filming for it.



The 21-year-old star posted a poignant picture of bloodied trainers on Saturday with the caption, “Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones. What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come.”

The caption was accompanied by the hashtag '#lastwomanstanding'.

The hashtag has left viewers desperate to know more and wondering whether she just dropped a huge spoiler and will be one of the last battling for the Iron Throne.

However, it seems we will have to wait till the season finale to find out what she meant.



Earlier, the actress also shared her dream ending for the fantasy series based on books by George RR Martin.

"I've always had this fantasy in the back of my head. I don't think it's a good ending and fans might not like it, but that somebody would sit on the Iron Throne at the end and then they whip their face off and it's Arya instead. I've always had that dream," she said.