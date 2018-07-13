Tom Cruise walks red carpet in Paris

Tom Cruise poses in front the Eiffel Tower during the world premiere of the film "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" in Paris, France, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS: Tom Cruise on Thursday attended the red carpet premiere of the latest instalment in the Mission: Impossible film series in Paris, the city where which much of the film was shot.



Mission: Impossible - Fallout is the sixth in the action spy series and stars Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt along with Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, and Alec Baldwin.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film follows Hunt and his team as they race against time to recover stolen plutonium after a mission goes wrong.

Cruise, 56, known for performing many of his own stunts, jumped from the cargo door of a plane at 7,500 metres (25,000 feet) for one scene and broke an ankle trying to jump between two buildings during filming in London.

