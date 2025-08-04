Harry Potter's iconic 'Back to Hogwarts' event permanently axed

Famous 'Harry Potter' event permanently cancelled

A beloved Harry Potter tradition has been axed permanently.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced last year that the “Back to Hogwarts” event at London’s King’s Cross Station—which famously featured in the films as the departure point of the Hogwarts Express—would not return. Now, it’s been confirmed that the cancellation is permanent.

A statement released in July on the official Wizarding World website has advised fans to stay away from the Kings Cross on September 1, the date that traditionally marks the start of the Hogwarts school year in the Harry Potter universe.

"Special Hogwarts notice: alas, we must once again discourage fans from attending King’s Cross Station on 1st September, as there will be no countdown or train announcement occurring in 2025. Safety first, folks," it read.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson also confirmed the cancellation to The Sun. "It is the same for this year, in that we won’t be hosting the event at the station."

The "Back to Hogwarts Day" became an annual tradition for fans, who gathered at King’s Cross each September 1 to recreate the scene of students disappearing through the wall to Platform 9 ¾.

In recent years, the event featured live countdowns, train announcements, and the Hogwarts Express listed on departure boards.

Celebrities like Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne, who appeared in the Fantastic Beasts films, also made surprise appearances.

While the station event is no longer happening, a special screening of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will be held at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 1, with James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) hosting a Q&A session.

Last month, it was revealed that the Wightwick Hall steam locomotive has been selected to portray the Hogwarts Express for the series, expected to debut next year.

Filming for the latest adaptation of JK Rowling’s novels will begin this month, and the show is due to air next year.

The new series features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley—all aged 11.