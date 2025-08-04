'Wednesday' star reveals important lesson learned from costar Jenna Ortega

Fred Armisen details working experience with 'Wednesday' costar Jenner Ortega

Fred Armisen has opened up about Wednesday filming experience alongside Jenna Ortega, who plays the lead in the series Wednesday Addams.

Armisen, who plays Uncle Fester on the Netflix show, revealed the important lesson he learned from Ortega, as reported by People Magazine.

In the interview with the outlet, the actor stated, “It's great watching Jenna, because she keeps track of the script in this way that she understands the logic of her character.”

“It's not like she just shows up and it's like, ‘I'm just gonna do this character.’ She's like, ‘Why does this moment count? So she's very meticulous, and it makes me want to be more like her. I'm like, ‘No, I gotta [...] pay attention,'” he added further.

Additionally, Armisen also shared one of his favourite BTS moments, saying, “There was a scene in the insane asylum, and it's raining and it really felt like ‘Wow. I'm really on a TV show,’ you know? This fake rain and lightning and stuff, and it, it just makes me feel like if I was a little kid watching myself, I'd be like, ‘Wow, I'm really on a TV show.’”

It is worth mentioning that the second season of Wednesday is set to premiere on Netflix in two parts. Part one will release on August 6, meanwhile, the second part will premiere on September 3, 2025.