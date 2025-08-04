Tom Brady marks his special day with kids

Tom Brady celebrates his and sister Julie Mark's shared birthday

Tom Brady celebrated another trip around the sun with his three kids and his sister Julie.

On Sunday, August 3, the retired NFL player took to his Instagram account to mark his 48th birthday along with his sister Julie, who shares a similar birth date.

In the celebratory post, the actor posted a sweet snap with his three kids, including daughter Vivian and sons Jack and Benjamin.

Writing a caption on the photo he posted on his Instagram stories, he penned, "And a big Happy Birthday to the greatest sister and aunt in the world."

While cheering his kids and expressing love for them, he continued, "Thanks for being our biggest fans and always looking out for us."

"We love you so much!!!!!" Tom added while tagging Julie's social media handle.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom shares daughter Vivian and Benjamin with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen while his oldest, so,n Jack, with former partner actress Bridget Moynahan.

Tom's celebrity friends and family have sent warm wishes and tributes on his birthday, including David Beckham, who posted a snap with Brady on his social media simply writing, "Happy Birthday Man."