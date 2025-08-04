'Big Brother' star Brian Dowling renews vows on 10th wedding anniversary

Brian Dowling, Arthur Gourounlian renew their vows for second time

Irish reality star Brian Dowling and husband Arthur Gourounlian have married for the second time.

The pair commemorated their 10th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony on Monday, which also marked one year since the couple welcomed their second daughter, Blu, 14 months, via surrogacy.

The couple, who first married in July 2015, also share a two-year-old daughter, Blake, who was also born with Dowling's sister Aoife acting as the surrogate.

The Big Brother star, 47, marked their relationship milestone on social media as well with an album of photos from their special day.

“You know what, it’s a GORGEOUS DAY for a wedding... wanna do it again TODAY,” Dowling added.

Dowling and Gourounlian recreated the magic by wearing outfits styled similarly to their first ceremony, while their daughters wore matching ivory dresses.

The Six O'Clock Show host and his Dancing With The Stars judge husband were the first celebrity couple to wed when same-sex marriage was legalised in Ireland.