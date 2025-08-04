Diddy's ex 'Victim 3' advocates for his bail in shocking court letter

Diddy's ex-girlfriend 'Victim 3' writes shocking letter of support

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Virginia "Gina" Huynh has submitted a letter for his bail.

Huynh, who is identifying herself by name for the first time after previously being identified as Victim-3 in his indictment, has written a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian to back the rapper's bail request.

In her letter, Huynh urged the court to allow Combs to "continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court's supervision."

The letter was submitted to the court on Sunday, August 3, by Combs' defense team. Huynh also wrote that she does not believe Combs is a danger to the public and that he is a committed "family man … who has not been violent in many years."

"I believe it is important for the Court to have a full picture of who he is beyond the allegations," she added.

"Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect. We experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made, but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future," Huynh continued in the letter.

She emphasised that Combs made visible efforts to change, writing, “By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience, and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior.”

Huynh also highlighted that this is his "first criminal case" and assured that Combs would comply with any release conditions, adding that he would not "jeopardize his freedom or the well-being of his family."

"Throughout the investigation and proceedings, he has been cooperative, respectful, and compliant. He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support. Allowing him to be at home will also support the healing process for all involved," the letter states, per People Magazine.

Huynh was referenced several times as Victim-3 in the federal indictment of Combs, but she never testified in his trial.

Before Combs' trial began, prosecutors alerted the court that they could no longer locate Victim-3 and said they had lost touch with both her and her attorney.

Combs was convicted on July 2 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of the more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. His attorneys are pushing for his release on a $50 million bond ahead of his sentencing on October 3.

Huynh's letter comes as Judge Subramanian denied the music mogul's release at a bail hearing, saying Combs' history of domestic violence showed he could pose a danger to others.