Martha Stewart teases surprise as she turns 85

Martha Stewart celebrates her 84th birthday

Martha Stewart marked her 84th birthday on Sunday with an intimate celebration and a cryptic teaser for her fans.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Emmy Award-winning TV host shared some glimpses from the day as she dined with her family at a seafood restaurant, writing "Celebration Begins!!!!" over one of the snaps.

In one post, the lifestyle mogul also teased that she has something in store for her fans. "A little birthday surprise today. And a bigger one for all of you tomorrow."

Other snaps included two cocktails, a table packed with Cuban food at a restaurant, and her 14-year-old granddaughter, Jude Stewart.

Last year, Stewart opened up about her philosophy on aging gracefully.

"My feeling about good looks and about good health is that you have to start early," the mother of one and grandmother of two told People Magazine.

"I try to live a very healthy life. I eat extremely well. I take care of myself. I go to the gym, no matter what, four times a week," she continued.

When it comes to skincare, Stewart said it’s less about luxury products and more about dedication.

“I take care of my skin very, very well, and that’s something anybody can do. It’s not like I spend a fortune on it, but I do it religiously because it makes a difference. I want to live longer and healthier.”

Stewart also dismissed the term “anti-aging,” explaining that she instead indulges in things that promote longevity and vitality.