Doechii announces first-ever headlining tour

Doechii announces first headlining tour during Lollapalooza 2025 set

August 04, 2025

Doechii is officially going on her first headlining tour this fall.

The rapper, 26, was closing her Lollapalooza set in Chicago this Saturday when she made the surprise announcement.

"Before we get out of here, I want to make an announcement. I'm gonna be going on tour on October 14. What's up, y'all? Bye!" she told a packed crowd after a mic-drop performance.

Moments later, giant screens displayed visuals for her upcoming Live from the Swamp Tour, along with a countdown website hinting that dates and ticket details will be unveiled on August 4.

She also staged a witty reenactment of her Met Gala umbrella outburst by having fellow rapper JT pop out from behind the prop umbrellas to join Doechii for their hit duet, Alter Ego.

For those unversed, Doechii faced a hiccup at the 2024 Met Gala when she was stuck behind a giant umbrella prop on the red carpet, accidentally blocking photographers’ view and sparking a wave of memes. 

