'WKRP in Cincinnati' star Loni Anderson passes away at 79

Loni Anderson was reportedly struggling with a health issue

August 04, 2025

TV star Loni Anderson breathes her last at 79

Loni Anderson, best known for starring on the hit TV comedy WKRP in Cincinnati, has passed away at the age of 79.

The actress's longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed her death on Sunday while speaking to The Mirror.

Cheryl revealed that Loni breathed her last on August 4, at a Los Angeles hospital after losing a battle with a "prolonged" illness.

Born in 1945, Loni rose to fame after playing the receptionist, Jennifer Marlowe, on the WKRP in Cincinnati. The hit sitcom aired from 1978 to 1982.

The actress appeared on many shows, including The Love Boat, Partners in Crime, Nurses, Melrose Place, and Easy Street.

Loni also published her memoir, My Life in High Heels, in 1996.

“It’s about the growth of a woman, a woman who survives,” Loni told The Associated Press at that time. “It’s about my childhood, the death of my parents, my career, my divorces, and my children.:"

"Then of course, the trauma of my marriage to Burt," she added. “I think if you're going to write about yourself, you have to do it warts and all. You may not even tell the nicest things about yourself, because you're telling the truth.”

