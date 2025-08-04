 
Marvel unveils first teaser of 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland-starrer fourth film as Spider-Man will hit theatres next year

August 04, 2025

Marvel and Sony are teasing the Spider-Man costume for the new superhero sequel due next year.

The entertainment giants released a short clip of the four-time Spider-Man, Tom Holland, warming up before walking to the camera in his new costume, saying, “We ready?”

This time, the new suit is now reminiscent of the classic looks worn by previous Spider-Man heroes Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, featuring a bolder redesign with a larger spider emblem on the chest than his previous costumes in the films Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

Shortly after this weekend, videos and photos from their outdoor set also emerged online, indicating that filming has begun.

The film will also bring back fan-favorite characters, with Jon Bernthal set to make his big-screen debut as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo returning as the Hulk, and Michael Mando reprising his role as The Scorpion, last seen in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The untitled Spider-Man sequel is slated to hit theaters in 2026.

