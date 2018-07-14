Maya Ali stuns during 'Teefa In Trouble' promotions

Maya Ali. Photo: Instagram

Pakistani actor Maya Ali has been acing her fashion game as she promotes her upcoming film Teefa in Trouble.

Maya will be seen opposite Ali Zafar in the Ahsan Rahim directorial which is slated to release on July 20.

The duo are busy promoting the film across Pakistan and in the United Arab Emirates.

Maya has been documenting her outfits for the film's promotions on her official Instagram account and she has knocked it out of the park with her fashion choices.

The actor who has been styled by Ania Fawad has mostly been seen in western outfits for promotions till now.

You can view some of her looks here:

Along with Ali and Maya, the film also features Javed Sheikh, Aslam Mehmood, Nayyar Aijaz and Simi Raheal among others.

Teefa in Trouble is a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films.