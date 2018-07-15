Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' unveils first poster

An adaptation of the popular Archie comics, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been described as a "dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and of course, witchcraft." Photo: Instagram

The first look of the much awaited Chilling Adventures of Sabrina dropped this weekend with actress Kiernan Shipka welcoming fans to their "coven" of witches.

An adaptation of the popular Archie comics, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been described as a "dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and of course, witchcraft."



The first poster for the series features the silhouette of Sabrina with her icy white blonde hair and blood-red lipstick with Salem, her trickster black cat positioned in the center of Sabrina's face.

Companion to the CW's Riverdale, the show launched its official Instagram account on Friday the 13, with the cast of the show welcoming the fans.



"Welcome to our coven," the cast of the show says in a video posted on Instagram.

The show stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, with Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto playing her aunts Hilda and Zelda Spellman and Ross Lynch playing Harve Kinkle.



There was also a sneak peek of Sabrina's wisecracking cat Salem and comics-inspired art teasing her conflict between the dark realm and the pressures of high school.



Not to be left behind, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also posted an additional teaser on Twitter, inviting fans to "join the coven", intermixed with creepy shots of the dimly-lit woods and Salem's yellow eyes.



"Something wicked this way comes," he tweeted. "The @sabrinanetflix account is up and running. Getting closer....this is going to be a wild ride. Get onboard!"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was first announced late last year, with fans being sent over the edge with the announcement of Mad Men star Shipka in the role of Sabrina.

"After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is," Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year.

"It's going to be really dark and really cool and have this very like macabre take on everything. I'm really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn't be?" she added.



No date has been announced for the release of the show.