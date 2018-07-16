Irrfan Khan shares picture as he undergoes cancer treatment

Irrfan Khan. Photo: Twitter

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently in London undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, recently updated his display picture on Twitter.

In the picture, the 51-year-old is seen in a yellow T-shirt through a glass window with earphones plugged in and a big smile on his face.

Fans were happy to see the picture and sent well wishes to the actor.

Last month, the actor who announced in March that he is suffering from neuroendocrine cancer penned a letter about his battle with a rare form of the disease.

“It’s been quite some time now since I have been diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. This new name in my vocabulary, I got to know, was rare, and due to fewer study cases, and less information comparatively, the unpredictability of the treatment was more. I was part of a trial-and-error game,” the Hindi Medium actor wrote.

Speaking about the unpredictability of life, Irrfan said, “I had been in a different game, I was travelling on a speedy train ride, had dreams, plans, aspirations, goals, was fully engaged in them. And suddenly someone taps on my shoulder and I turn to see. It’s the TC: “Your destination is about to come. Please get down.” I am confused: “No, no. My destination hasn’t come.” “No, this is it. This is how it is sometimes.”

The suddenness made me realise how you are just a cork floating in the ocean with unpredictable currents! And you are desperately trying to control it.”

The actor added, "In this chaos, shocked, afraid and in panic, while on one of the terrifying hospital visits, I blabber to my son, 'The only thing I expect from ME is not to face this crisis in this present state. I desperately need my feet. Fear and panic should not overrule me and make me miserable'.

That was my intention. And then the pain hit. As if all this while, you were just getting to know pain, and now you know his nature and his intensity. Nothing was working; no consolation, no motivation.”

Irrfan also wrote about finding peace during this this painful time and said the only thing certain is the uncertainty.

"As I was entering the hospital, drained, exhausted, listless, I hardly realised my hospital was on the opposite side of Lord’s, the stadium. The Mecca of my childhood dream. Amidst the pain, I saw a poster of a smiling Vivian Richards. Nothing happened, as if that world didn’t ever belong to me.

This hospital also had a coma ward right above me. Once, while standing on the balcony of my hospital room, the peculiarity jolted me. Between the game of life and the game of death, there is just a road. On one side, a hospital, on the other, a stadium. As if one isn’t part of anything which might claim certainty – neither the hospital, nor the stadium. That hit me hard.

I was left with this immense effect of the enormous power and intelligence of the cosmos. The peculiarity of MY hospital’s location – it HIT me. The only thing certain was the uncertainty. All I could do was to realise my strength and play my game better.”

He continued, “This realisation made me submit, surrender and trust, irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of where this takes me, eight months from now, or four months from now, or two years. The concerns took a back seat and started to fade and kind of went out of my mind space.

"For the first time, I felt what 'freedom' truly means. It felt like an accomplishment. As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it. My confidence in the intelligence of the cosmos became absolute. I feel as if it has entered every cell of mine. Time will tell if it stays, but that is how I feel as of now," he said.

Irrfan has acted in more than 100 films, including Bollywood hits Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. His English language films include Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

In 2013, he won India's National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar.

He has also won the Viewers' Choice Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the film The Lunchbox. It was also the only Indian film to be selected for competition at the London Film Festival that year.