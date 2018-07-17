Can't connect right now! retry
Trailer of much-awaited 'Load Wedding' to be released today

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat. Photo: Geo News screengrab.

The trailer of the much-awaited romantic-comedy Load Wedding is set to release today.

The film’s trailer will be launched at 9:00pm.

A venture of the Na Maloom Afraad duo — director Nabeel Qureshi and producer Fiza Ali Meerza — the film stars Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in lead roles.

Last month, the teaser of the film was released and offered a reason to "live, love and dance".

Vibrant, colourful and energetic, the teaser offered a glimpse into the film which appears to be a love story.

The film is a joint venture of Geo Films and Filmwala Pictures.

Load Wedding is slated to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year.

You can watch the teaser here:


