Wednesday Jul 18 2018
'Rugrats' to return with new series and live-action movie

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

 Both the series and the movie will see the return of the main crew of tots: Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica. Photo: Nickelodeon  
Nickelodeon’s hit 1990s cartoon Rugrats will be gracing our television screens once again.

According to Viacom, the show will be returning with 26 new episodes along with a live-action feature film featuring CGI characters for Paramount Players

Both the TV series and the movie will include new adventures with the show's characters Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica along with a new world of characters.

Premiering in 1991, the Rugrats last aired in 2004, a run that spanned nine seasons.

“Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans,” said Brian Robbins, president of Paramount Players, in a press release.

“Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children,” he added.

The show’s original creators Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain will return to the TV series as executive producers.

However, Rugrats isn't the first Nickelodeon classic to receive a revival:  Blue's Clues is set to return in the near future and an all-new Hey Arnold! special aired last year.

Moreover, there are also specials planned for Rocko's Modern Life and Invader Zim.

Rugrats movie is slated to be released on November 13, 2020.

