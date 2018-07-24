'Teefa in Trouble' rakes in over Rs85 million in four days

On opening day the film raked in a business of Rs23.1 million breaking the record previously held by Jawani Phir Nahi Ani. Photo: File

Pakistani movieTeefa in Trouble has done a collective business of over Rs85 million in four days, according to the distributor.



The film marks the debut for singer Ali Zafar in the Pakistani film industry, who has already proved his mettle in Bollywood with hits such as ‘Meray Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Tere Bin Laden’ etc who along with Maya Ali who already had the audience under her spell with her spectacular performances on the small screen.

The film is shot mainly in Poland and Pakistan apart from one song which is filmed in Bangkok.

The first spell of shooting took place in Lahore which lasted for 40 days, with the second spell in Poland lasting for almost 35 days and then another four to five days of shooting taking place in Bangkok.

Teefa in Trouble is a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films, and has been directed by Ahsan Rahim.

It also features stars Javed Sheikh, Aslam Mehmood, Nayyar Aijaz and Simi Raheal among others.

The film has impressed spectators and critics, both calling the venture a new dawn for Pakistani cinema.