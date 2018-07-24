Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
By
Web Desk

'Teefa in Trouble' rakes in over Rs85 million in four days

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

On opening day the film raked in a business of Rs23.1 million breaking the record previously held by Jawani Phir Nahi Ani. Photo: File
 

Pakistani movieTeefa in Trouble has done a collective business of over Rs85 million in four days, according to the distributor.

On opening day the film raked in a business of Rs23.1 million breaking the record previously held by Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

The film marks the debut for singer Ali Zafar in the Pakistani film industry, who has already proved his mettle in Bollywood with hits such as ‘Meray Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Tere Bin Laden’ etc who along with Maya Ali who already had the audience under her spell with her spectacular performances on the small screen. 

The film is shot mainly in Poland and Pakistan apart from one song which is filmed in Bangkok. 

The first spell of shooting took place in Lahore which lasted for 40 days, with the second spell in Poland lasting for almost 35 days and then another four to five days of shooting taking place in Bangkok. 

Teefa in Trouble is a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films, and has been directed by Ahsan Rahim.

It also features stars Javed Sheikh, Aslam Mehmood, Nayyar Aijaz and Simi Raheal among others.

The film has impressed spectators and critics, both calling the venture a new dawn for Pakistani cinema.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

R Kelly hits back and reveals abuse in 19-minute song

R Kelly hits back and reveals abuse in 19-minute song

 Updated 4 hours ago
Robert De Niro in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie

Robert De Niro in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie

 Updated 3 hours ago
More than 240,000 people seek James Gunn re-hire

More than 240,000 people seek James Gunn re-hire

 Updated 4 hours ago
Spice Girls really really are reforming, says Mel B

Spice Girls really really are reforming, says Mel B

 Updated 5 hours ago
17 places offering exciting discounts, gifts to voters

17 places offering exciting discounts, gifts to voters

 Updated 6 hours ago
Trevor Noah faces backlash in Australia over offensive indigenous joke

Trevor Noah faces backlash in Australia over offensive indigenous joke

 Updated 7 hours ago
Political music keeps the party going ahead of general election

Political music keeps the party going ahead of general election

 Updated yesterday
U2 top-paid musicians in US last year: survey

U2 top-paid musicians in US last year: survey

 Updated 7 hours ago
Five things we learned from San Diego Comic-Con

Five things we learned from San Diego Comic-Con

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM