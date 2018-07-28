Parwaaz Hai Junoon’s latest song is not only a vocal but visual delight too

Stars in the song are Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahaad Raza Mir, Kubra Khan and Hania Amir/ song screen grab

ISLAMABAD: Upcoming film 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' focuses not merely focuses on the lives of fighter pilots and their duty to the motherland, it also sheds light on the soft aspects of their lives as well.

The film released its latest song ‘Tham Lo’, which has been making rounds on social media and is based on a mellow, romantic theme.

The song has vocals of renowned singer Atif Aslam and has been shot in the picturesque northern areas.

The stars in the song are Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahaad Raza Mir, Kubra Khan and Hania Amir, and the theme revolves around their love lives and careers.

The song is all about celebrating love despite an extremely demanding work life.

The film is a production of Momina Duraid and will be released on Eid-ul-Azha.