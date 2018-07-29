Peter Dinklage to star in 'Rumpelstiltskin' movie

The actor is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO epic fantasy 'Game of Thrones'. Photo: AFP

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage is all set to star in the upcoming fantasy movie 'Rumpelstiltskin.

According to Variety, the actor has signed on to star in and co-produce the movie with the film script set to be written by Patrick Ness best known for the Chaos Walking trilogy.

The Rumpelstiltskin movie will be based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale about a girl who is tasked with spinning straw into gold for an evil king that threatens execution. Unable to do so, she makes a deal with an imp (Rumpelstiltskin) that she comes to regret.

Dinklage recently achieved a new milestone by recording his seventh Emmy nomination for Game of Thrones, the most nominations for any actor for playing the same character.

The actor was last seen in Avengers: Infinity War as Eitri and in Oscar-nominated Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

He can be seen next in the HBO Films pic My Dinner With Herve.