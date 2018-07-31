Fox developing '24' prequel series about young Jack Bauer

The original series starred Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer and ran for eight seasons on Fox from 2002-2010. Photo: Fox

Fox is developing a 24 prequel series centred on a young Jack Bauer, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to sources at the THR, the next installment in the 24 franchise will be an ongoing prequel series that will tell the origin story of Jack Bauer.

Series creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran are said to be teaming on the idea for the character originally played by Kiefer Sutherland while executive producer Howard Gordon is attached to the project and is working with Surnow and Cochran on the idea.

The original 24 starred Sutherland as Bauer and ran for eight seasons on Fox from 2002-2010 with a limited series titled 24: Live Another Day being released in 2014.

Most recently, Corey Hawkins starred in 24: Legacy, playing an entirely new character named Eric Carter.

The original series premise revolved around episodes that unfolded in real time over the course of an hour each episode, with each season in the main series lasting 24 episodes.

24 is the latest show to be revived after Fox recently brought back X-Files for two seasons and Prison Break for one season.