As ‘Kiki challenge’ goes viral, people worldwide face arrests, fines and injuries

Drake. Photo: File

You have probably come across videos on social media of people jumping out of a moving vehicle and dancing on the road as Drake's “In My Feelings” song plays in the background.

The viral videos part of the “Kiki challenge” capture people around the world getting out of moving cars and dancing to the lyrics: “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you'll never ever leave from beside me.”

Although widely popular, the challenge poses a risk and many have been injured while attempting it. Police across the world has also jumped into action against participants.

Of the thousands of “Kiki challenge” videos that have been posted, there is a growing subset of videos that show failed attempts which include cars crashing into poles and being hit by other vehicles.

Just two days ago, an 18-year-old in Iowa, US was rushed to the intensive care unit after she got injured while attempting the challenge.

One woman was also robbed as she concentrated on her moves, while other oblivious dancers have tripped over potholes, crashed into poles and fallen out of moving cars.

Police from around the world, including in India, Spain, the US, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, have warned people that the dance challenge is dangerous and people caught trying it could face criminal charges.

According to Khaleej Times, a woman was arrested in Saudi Arabia over the weekend after she participated in the challenge.

In the UAE, officials have warned that a fine of Dh2,000 and 23 black traffic points shall be slapped on any motorist caught doing the dance.



Mumbai police wrote on Twitter that the dance could put others’ lives at risk and warned people to “desist from public nuisance or face the music!”

Further, police in Spain have warned drivers against the challenge, saying they could be charged if caught.



In the United States, the National Transportation Safety Board also weighed in and tweeted: “We have some thoughts about the #InMyFeelings challenge. Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a driver, pilot, or operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle.”



