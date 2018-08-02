Vogue India called out for nepotism after featuring SRK's daughter on cover

Suhana Khan. Photo: Vogue India

Vogue India is under fire for ‘nepotism’ after featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s 18-year-old daughter, Suhana Khan, on its cover.

Suhana was revealed as the face of Vogue India’s August issue on Tuesday and raised several eyebrows.

Twitterati questioned the 18-year-old’s accolades which landed her the prestigious magazine cover as Suhana is still studying and has never worked in a film.

“Student, theater lover, future star, daughter of a star who will probably finance all her movies till she actually becomes a ‘star’.... but yea hello Suhana Khan. NepotismRocks: Karan Johar,” wrote one Twitter user.

A struggling TV actor also tweeted her own woes and how the children of stars have it easy. “The reason I am annoyed is because when Suhana Khan had to step into the Vogue India office, nobody told her ‘you don’t fit the requirement’. To wake up each morning with the same amount of motivation for the same agenda each day, every day, try that! I promise it isn’t easy!” she wrote.



Here are some reactions to the cover:



Following the outrage, Vogue India disabled comments for the Instagram posts announcing Suhana as the cover star.





