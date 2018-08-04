Priyanka Chopra pens emotional note as 'Quantico' comes to an end

The 35-year-old actress has become a worldwide sensation through her portrayal of FBI agent Alex Parrish. Photo: ABC

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra paid an emotional goodbye to her character Alex Parrish in the hit ABC series Quantico.

Taking to social media, the 36-year-old said, “As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor.”

“Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies,” Chopra added.

She further added, “Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life.”

“It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!” she added.



The action drama television show Quantico, starring Chopra received the ax in May with the third season of the show being its last.

Chopra can next be seen in the movie Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt.