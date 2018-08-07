Om Puri spoke about India-Pakistan partition in last interview

Om Puri. Photo: File

Legendary actor Om Puri, who passed away in January 2017, spoke about the India-Pakistan partition in his last interview which has finally been released.

Six days before he passed away, Puri had wrapped up shooting for Lashtam Pashtam which is set to hit theatres on August 10.

The movie is directed by Manav Bhalla who conducted Puri’s last interview which has finally been released over a year later.

In the interview, Puri spoke at length about his character as a Pakistani taxi driver who helps an Indian youngster in the film which is set in the backdrop of India and Pakistan.

The legendary actor stressed on the sacrifices both the countries have made since partition and urged people to remind themselves of the same.

When asked about the message he wants people to take through his character, Puri shared, "My character itself is giving out a message. Manav has written it in such a way that tells people that hatred should end as it has no specific reason and we are fighting forcefully. We are all humans and we have stayed together for years. Mughal rulers stayed here for almost 600 years. Before independence, we all stayed together, we have learned from all the etiquettes (tehzeeb). Yes, there have been some issues but there is a dialogue in the film that issues happen at home also, among Hindu brothers also and also among relatives."

He continued, "When the partition happened, brothers thought that let one brother stay this side and other on the other side and this won’t change much as they can come anytime on each other's side. But they never thought the situation would become so bad. So this partition was the partition of relationships, emotions, and feelings and it’s a really painful thing.”

"People have to reminded of this again and again — that we must live and let live as we have sacrificed a lot during the partition," he added.