Bollywood actor Imran Khan mistaken for PTI chairman

Bollywood actor Imran Khan appears to have been mistaken for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The actor took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an email titled “Dear Prime Minister” which stated, "Successful leader takes right decision at right time. He recognises true friends and supporter and selects faithful team members. Now it is ten years long governance and I want to join your team on the very first day."

Imran in response joked, “I guess I can no longer ignore the call to action. Going start drafting some policy outlines this week, I'll keep you guys updated.”

He had then also shared a picture on Instagram of a message from a man in Bannu and said, “I'm not sure what you heard, but I really don't have the authority to take strict action on this.”

Actor Imran Khan is the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan and was last seen in the 2015 movie Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut.