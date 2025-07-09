Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids

Julie Chrisley gets candid about ‘debilitating’ prison time away from kids

Julie Chrisley is pouring her heart out on how painful it was to be away from her kids in prison.

In a recent chat on Unlocked, a podcast, the 52-year-old TV personality detailed how the distance between her and her kids impacted her, and the time away was "debilitating."

"For me, that was one of the most difficult things about being in prison because I pride myself on being a good mother," she noted. "I pride myself in always being there for my children, and to have a time where I couldn't be there was, at some point, debilitating."

The Chrisley Knows Best matriarch, who is mom to four kids, went on to say, "Because I know that Grayson and Chloe, especially, but [also] you and Chase, even though you're adults, you still need your parents."

She added. "And I think that's what people need to realize. That when you're being sentenced [by] these judges, it was very easy to say, 'Oh, there's lots of people that can help them raise their kids.' No."

Moreover, Chrisley explained that being in prison taught her to let go of control and accept that there wasn’t much she could do from there.

"There is only a certain amount that you can do from in there," the proud mom noted, adding. "I got ten minutes a day and that's a total of ten minutes a day, not ten minutes a day per child, but ten minutes a day to have a conversation with you."

It is pertinent to mention that on May 28, Chrisley and her husband, Todd Chrisley, received a pardon from Donald Trump after serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion.