Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage

Candace Cameron reveals how her son saved her marriage

Candace Cameron opened about about a rough patch in her marriage that nearly ended in separation.

In a recent chat on Tuesday's episode of her The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, the Full House alum candidly revealed a hard phase she and her husband, Valeri Bure faced five years ago.

"Val and I went through a really, really rough season in our marriage in 2020, and that's when the pandemic hit," she began, "It was going south quickly, and we were like, 'I don't know, don't think ... we're gonna make it through.'"

Cameron revealed that it was her and Bure's kids who saved their marriage, especially the couple's middle child, Lev, whose wise words changed the dynamics of her relationship with Bure.

"At one point, Lev, Maks, and Natasha, but Lev was the one leading the charge, he came up to us and said, 'We'd like to talk to you guys,'" she looked back. "Val and I sat down and Lev preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it."

"He said, 'You know, I know I haven't been married. I'm just a young kid. And so it's probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before. But I don't need to be married to know what the word of God says," Cameron explained.

Candance said that her 25-year-old son talked in "such a calm voice that had so much wisdom behind it", adding that it was a turning point and she is grateful for her children.

"I'm so grateful to Lev and Maks and Natasha," she said. "They were so supportive of everything."