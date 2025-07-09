 
Geo News

John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project

John Cleese weighed in on his hilarious job as he announced what may be his last European tour

By
Web Desk
|

July 09, 2025

Photo: John Cleese ready to show unseen version in new gig
Photo: John Cleese ready to show unseen version in new gig

John Cleese has reportedly signed up to feature in a new documentary. 

As per the latest findings of RTE Entertainment, the comedian, best known for his performance in Fawlty tour and Monty Python. embarks on his European tour, in the project named, John Cleese Packs It In.

Announcing the project, John said, "For the first time, audiences will see a different side to me - not just the dashing, devil-may-care, devastatingly handsome bon viveur, but also the decrepit, addled, nasty old geriatric that my PR team work day and night to hide from the public."

"You will see with your own eyes what it's really like for a moribund 85-year-old to struggle through a 23-city European tour, desperately trying to squeeze a few laughs from audiences who are clearly disappointed that they’ve wasted their hard-earned cash on over-priced tickets," he added. 

It is pertinent to mention here that the documentary in discussion will the star's life on the road while performing 23 shows in 16 cities across six weeks. 

"This hatchet job is not just shocking, it’s also hilarious, as audiences everywhere laugh, not with me, but at me," John concluded.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Brad Pitt's new romance with Ines de Ramon a PR stunt?
Brad Pitt's new romance with Ines de Ramon a PR stunt?