John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project

Photo: John Cleese ready to show unseen version in new gig

John Cleese has reportedly signed up to feature in a new documentary.

As per the latest findings of RTE Entertainment, the comedian, best known for his performance in Fawlty tour and Monty Python. embarks on his European tour, in the project named, John Cleese Packs It In.

Announcing the project, John said, "For the first time, audiences will see a different side to me - not just the dashing, devil-may-care, devastatingly handsome bon viveur, but also the decrepit, addled, nasty old geriatric that my PR team work day and night to hide from the public."

"You will see with your own eyes what it's really like for a moribund 85-year-old to struggle through a 23-city European tour, desperately trying to squeeze a few laughs from audiences who are clearly disappointed that they’ve wasted their hard-earned cash on over-priced tickets," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the documentary in discussion will the star's life on the road while performing 23 shows in 16 cities across six weeks.

"This hatchet job is not just shocking, it’s also hilarious, as audiences everywhere laugh, not with me, but at me," John concluded.