'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film

'Superman' actor reflects on his audition for movie

Skyler Gisondo plays Jimmy Olsen, who is a friend of Clark Kent at the Daily Planet in Superman.



However, the actor revealed he initially thought his audition for the upcoming superhero film was for the role of Man of Steel.

In a chat with THR at the movie's premiere in L.A., Skyler noted that David Corenswet "was the right guy for the job. And I’m happy to let him get this win, man. He needed it, and going into this, I was thinking I was going to bulk up too."

He continued, "I was planning on getting really jacked. And then I saw David and he’d only made so much progress and I thought, I don’t want to upstage him, and so I really scaled back and I let him shine.”

The star also shared his thoughts at the time when he thought the director James Gunn was considering him for the lead role.

“I thought it would have been a bad casting choice. I sent in the tape thinking, ‘Man, [director] James [Gunn] is always really thinking outside the box."

"I wouldn’t be my first pick,’ but I really think David is the right guy for the job. I’m so excited for the world to see him in this movie. Within 10 seconds of meeting him you think, ‘Man, this is Superman.'”

Superman will fly into theatres on July 11.