Load Wedding’s ’Munday Lahore De’ is a foot-tapping bhangra number

Touted as the “new perfect new addition to wedding shenanigans”, the latest song of upcoming movie Load Wedding surpasses all expectations.

Shot in a setting similar to Jab We Met’s ‘Nagada Nagada’, the preppy number will make you groove alongside movie actors Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat.

While Fahad’s energy is contagious in the video but it is Mehwish who steals the show.

Donned in a purple and yellow Nomi Ansari ensemble, Mehwish’s expressions and dance moves will leave you stunned.





The strong vocals of Mohsin Abbas Haider and Saima Jahan enhance the overall feel of the song.

The music has been composed by Shani Arshad, who alongside Haider has written the lyrics as well.

A venture of the Na Maloom Afraad duo — director Nabeel Qureshi and producer Fiza Ali Meerza — the film is a joint venture of Geo Films and Filmwala Pictures.

Load Wedding is slated to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year.

You watch the song video below:



