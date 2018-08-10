Pakistani-American rapper Bohemia to make acting debut

Pakistani-American rapper Bohemia. Photo: File

Pakistani-American rapper Bohemia is set to make his acting debut.

The rapper will be seen in a web series titled Dual Arrangement.

“While I start my journey as an actor, I hope to have the same support you all have always given me oh so lovingly,” he tweeted.

Dual Arrangement is about an Indian girl, Radha, who has an arranged marriage with a boy named Ranvir.

Bohemia, who was born in Karachi, had in June hinted that he may foray in acting.

"If I ever acted on TV or film, I would love to do roles that are totally different from my music," he had tweeted.



