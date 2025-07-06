Fontaines DC follow in Kneecap's footsteps with controversial stance

Fontaines DC express controversial stance at sold-out London show

Fontaines DC’s lead singer, Grian Chatten, commanded Saturday’s performance during their sold-out London gig.

Wearing a kilt and a Sinead O’Connor t-shirt, he kept the audience entertained by carrying the microphone by the pole or performing empty-handed, as he walked along the gangway above the 45,000-person crowd.

Even though the Irish singer and lyricist rarely spoke at the show, he dedicated one song to his “little girl” and briefly answered back the “free Palestine” chant at his show that was started by the audience.

Additionally, both screens at the show displayed vintage footage with “Free Palestine” written in gothic font of the band’s logo.

Chatten sang the I Love You lyrics: “Selling genocide and half-cut pride, I understand. I had to be there from the start, I had to be the f****** man.”

Fans of the BRIT Award winning band enjoyed several other songs as well including their famous upbeat track, Here’s the Thing.

Towards the conclusion of the show, on the screens, as the last song by Fontaines DC finished, the words: “Israel is committing genocide. Use your voice” were displayed.

Grian Chatten closed out the concert with a simple wave, saying, “cheers London, thank you very much.”

It is also pertinent to mention that the front man joined the Irish trio, Kneecap, who are currently facing criminal charges over their controversial Glastonbury gig, to perform their collaboration Better Way To Live.

Singing with the trio, Fontaines DC’s artist embraced the three on stage, wearing a silver jacket and “free Palestine.”