Lena Dunham confesses about ‘embarrassing' part of writing scenes

Lena Dunham makes an admission about writing old scenes for 'Girls'

July 06, 2025

Lena Dunham just revealed she finds it “embarrassing” that she hasn’t written many happy scenes in her twenties.

The 39-year-old is best known for the hit Girls, which sketched a brutally honest picture of twentysomethings growing up and dating in New York City.

Now, as she prepares to show a new side of herself in the latest creation, Too Much, a romantic comedy series, she explained to The Sunday Times of how far her writing has come in contrast to Girls: "It's interesting - when I am reminded of the seasons (of Girls), I can see what I was thinking, what place I was in, when I was falling in love, when I was in pain. It's all in there.”

Dunham continued, "I also felt in my twenties there was something embarrassing about writing things that were saccharine or sincere or happy.”

“I was much more interested in irony and satire and harshness and surprising and sometimes scandalising people. I felt like I needed to reflect the toughest aspects of life back to people so that they would feel less alone. And now I think maybe you can reflect the sweeter parts of life to people so they can feel hopeful,” she admitted.

It is pertinent to mention that the Netflix series, Too Much, Lena Dunham’s upcoming work, slated for a July 10 release, stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, who shifts to London from New York after a difficult breakup and finds a connection with a musician, Felix, played by Will Sharpe.

