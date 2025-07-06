Mel C, Victoria Beckham break silence on skipping Mel B's wedding

Mel C, Victoria Beckham congratulate Mel B on wedding

Mel C and Victoria Beckham addressed their absence from Mel B’s wedding.

The 52-year-old pop star and the fashionista couldn't attend Mel and Rory McPhee's nuptials at St Paul's Cathedral in London, but both of them took to their social media to be supportive of their Spice Girls bandmate.

Melanie wrote: "So so happy for you both and beyond gutted I couldn't be there. Excited to celebrate with you really soon! Yippee! (sic)"

While Victoria, who is married to celebrity sportsman, David Beckham, also penned a note in support of the 50-year-old star.

"Congratulations @officalmelb @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn't be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! kisses xx (sic)" the singer turned fashion designer wrote.

In another post, calling Mel B’s husband, Rory, a “very lucky man,” Victoria wrote, "Sending love to you @officialmelb! @rorymcphee is a very lucky man! xx (sic)"

As per Daily Mail, an insider mentioned that it was due to scheduling conflicts due to which “she simply” couldn’t “be there."

It is also pertinent to mention that Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl in attendance at the wedding, accompanied by her husband, Jade Jones and their 17-year-old son, Beau.