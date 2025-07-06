 
Nicolas Cage honors ‘most talented' Julian McMahon

Julian McMahon passed away on July 2 after a private battle with cancer

July 06, 2025

Nicolas Cage just remembered the “kind and intelligent” Julian McMahon.

The actor, who passed away at the age of 56 due to cancer, co-starred with Cage in the 2024 psychological thriller, The Surfer, and was described as "one of [his] favorite people."

In a conversation with Deadline, speaking of McMahon’s demise, the Lord of War star stated, "Such deeply saddening news. I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors.”

"Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family,” Cage added.

Meanwhile, Dylan Walsh, who starred alongside McMahon in Nip/Tuck, the hit TV medical drama, wrote on his social media:

"Jules! I know you’d want me to say something to make you smile — all the inside jokes. All those years you had my back, and my god, we laughed. My heart is with you. Rest in peace."

Julian McMahon’s death, which occurred on July 2, was confirmed by his wife, Kelly McMahon on July 4, via a statement that she provided to Deadline:

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer."

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," she further mentioned. 

"We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories," Kelly McMahon concluded. 

