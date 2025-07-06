Jessie J talks about ‘delayed sadness' post cancer recovery

Jessie J discusses the ‘sadness and frustration’ after mastectomy

Jessie J just opened up about the “sadness” that comes with her recovery from cancer.

The 37-year-old English singer underwent a mastectomy after she was diagnosed with early breast cancer, and took to her official Instagram Stories to tell her fans, “My experience was when I got diagnosed I went into survival mode.

“There was so much going on with appointments…” she added.

The Price Tag crooner continued, “I didn't really have a lot of time to process what was happening or what was going to happen. So I'm currently experiencing some delayed sadness and frustration by having time to process what IS happening.”

“A little disappointed in myself I didn't say goodbye to my old b**b enough. Sounds silly but that's where I'm at. Again thats my journey. I'm sure others felt and did it different. But for me I didn't think beyond the surgery. I was just being strong,” Jessie admitted.

Describing how she is coping up with everything, the artist wrote, “Well now I'm here and letting myself be angry and sad and all the things. Just for a few days. Then I will sew some padding in a bra to even them out order some t shirts and crack tf on.”

Jessie also revealed that she is making good progress in her healing journey, saying, “2 weeks post surgery. Had my drain out 2 nights ago. She said breathe in and take a hard breath out.

“She whipped that thang out so quick. Woiii oii. Weirdest feeling. But so nice to have it out after 12 days. Now it's just me and my wonky boobs trying to figure out how to dress until I match them up. The left one is looking at the right one like ‘you ok babe?’” the Bang Bang hitmaker mentioned.

Ending her update on a lighter note, Jessie J quipped that she would now be “changing my name to The LopJess Monster and I'm moving to [Scotland].”