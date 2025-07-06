Sharon Osbourne ‘done' with music as husband Ozzy marks farewell show

Sharon claims to be ‘done' with music after Ozzy Osbourne's farewell gig

Sharon Osbourne just expressed her future plans as husband, Ozzy, took the stage to perform live for the final time with Black Sabbath at the Back To The Beginning show.

The 76-year-old rock star, who was overwhelmed with emotion at the Villa Park, Birmingham, was joined by his guitarist Tommy Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward, for the show.

Sharon, who has been Ozzy’s manager for more than four decades, has now declared she is “done” with music, with the final gig also having been her idea, so that the metal pioneer could bid his fans goodbye one last time.

In a conversation with Billboard, she stated, “I’ve been doing this since I was 15, and I’m done. We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary anymore.”

Explaining how after Ozzy was overcome with health issues, including Parkinson’s disease and was forced into abrupt retirement, The X Factor judge noted, “He kept saying, ‘It’s my one regret,’ and ‘I want a chance to really say thank you.’”

“And this (Back To The Beginning) is what we thought would be the best way to do it. It’s a celebration of Ozzy and Sabbath and the music,” Sharon further explained,

Ozzy Osbourne, at the Back To The Beginning gig, remained seated on the revolving stage as he performed four of the most popular songs from his band, War Pigs, NIB, Iron Man and Paranoid.

Taking his final bow at the event which has been labelled as “the biggest event in heavy metal history” the 40,000 people in attendant also saw performances by iconic Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Gojira and Anthrax as well as a surprise appearance by Marilyn Manson.