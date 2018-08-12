Load Wedding’s latest song ‘Good Luck’ pulls all the right chords

Shot in the lush green fields of Punjab, Load Wedding's latest song 'Good Luck' is a visual and aural treat.



The preppy and breezy number will have you dancing alongside it and we can't seem to have enough of it.

Photo: Load Wedding screen grab

The breathtaking visuals and the music of the song will have you ensnared.



The song has been sung by Asrar Shah and Tehreem Muniba, while the music has been produced by Shani Arshad.

Photo: Load Wedding screen grab

The video of the song focuses on the journey of a couple, played by Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat, who get a new car. They travel to different destinations and finally land at the protagonist's house, where his entire neighbourhood anxiously wait for him to bring the car.

Photo: Load Wedding screen grab

A venture of the Na Maloom Afraad duo — director Nabeel Qureshi and producer Fiza Ali Meerza — the film is a joint venture of Geo Films and Filmwala Pictures.

Load Wedding is slated to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year.

You watch the song video below:



